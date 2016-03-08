Chris Brown gets sued almost as much as DMX gets locked up.

The “Back To Sleep” singer is currently being sued by a man who was shot at his performance in San Jose, Calif. last year.

Paul Briley filed a lawsuit saying Chris is responsible for his injury because he attracts violence and should have maintained better security.

TMZ reports:

Briley points to the fact that there have been 2 shootings during Brown’s performances where people have been seriously hurt. In the other incident at 1 OAK in WeHo, 2 people were shot, including Suge Knight.

Chris claims it’s the club’s responsibility to keep people safe – not his – also adding the incident in West Hollywood was just a hosting situation, not a concert. He’s asking for the lawsuit to be thrown out.

Look; if listening to R&B songs about Karrueche and Rihanna make people get shot, then we need to re-evaluate life as a whole.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Chris Brown Fires Back At The Guy Who Got Shot At His Concert was originally published on globalgrind.com