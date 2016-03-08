Kim Kardashian Blasts Piers Morgan, Bette Midler, & The Rest Of Her Haters

Kim Kardashian isn’t here for you to talk about her any way you want.

The entrepreneur was the butt of several jokes yesterday after tweeting another scandalous nude selfie from her account. Everyone from Chloe Grace Moretz, to Piers Morgan and Bette Midler had something to say.

The legendary singer threw a jab at Kim, tweeting:

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,

she's gonna have to swallow the camera. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016

Actress Chloe retweeted it, while host and commentator Piers Morgan went super hard:

I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim – but this is absurd.

Want me to buy you some clothes? https://t.co/hEA9osB2QF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2016

Now, Kim is speaking out with a Kanye-worthy Twitter spiel that has people questioning if she actually wrote it:

I'm flattered some of u guys thought my post earlier was a recent pic! That was my blonde moment a year ago & 25lbs less! #MondayMotivation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account 🤑🤑🤑💰💰💰 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes. thats on some ashley madison type shit #forresearch — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

Piers is feeling the burn:

I still think Kanye wrote those Kim tweets last night…. fyi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2016

Do you think Kim wrote her own tweets, or did she have help from the outside?

