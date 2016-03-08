Kim Kardashian Blasts Piers Morgan, Bette Midler, & The Rest Of Her Haters

Kim Kardashian isn’t here for you to talk about her any way you want.
The entrepreneur was the butt of several jokes yesterday after tweeting another scandalous nude selfie from her account. Everyone from Chloe Grace Moretz, to Piers Morgan and Bette Midler had something to say.
The legendary singer threw a jab at Kim, tweeting:
Actress Chloe retweeted it, while host and commentator Piers Morgan went super hard:
Now, Kim is speaking out with a Kanye-worthy Twitter spiel that has people questioning if she actually wrote it:
Piers is feeling the burn:
Do you think Kim wrote her own tweets, or did she have help from the outside?
