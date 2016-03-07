Entertainment News
What Breakup? Rob Kardashian Offers Update On His Relationship With Blac Chyna

#BlacRob lives on.

Blac Chyna/ Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna started their relationship in true Kardashian fashion – very public and out in the open.

Now, it seems like they’d prefer to keep things a little more private. E! News reported that the couple broke up over the weekend after getting into a big fight that made Rob pull the plug. He also deleted all of his Instagram posts of the duo right after, the very same ones that were the subject of our last episode of Socially Decoded.

However, if there was anything wrong, the couple kissed and made up judging by Rob’s latest update: a picture of Chyna and himself with the following message:

“Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves. It’s impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that -ChyRo 💍 @blacchyna 💍”

Those ring emojis, though.

SOURCE: E! News

What Breakup? Rob Kardashian Offers Update On His Relationship With Blac Chyna was originally published on globalgrind.com

