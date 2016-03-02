National
Forbes Releases 2016 List Of The Richest People In The World, Including The World’s Youngest Billionaire

The one percent stays winning.

Forbes has finally released its annual list of the richest people in the world, which is filled to the brim with billionaires we’ve never heard of. Coming in at number one for the third year in a row is Bill Gates – Microsoft co-founder, business magnate, and philanthropist – with a net worth of $75 billion. Sadly, his net worth is down $4.2 billion from last year, but we doubt he’s hurting.

Moving up one spot from 2015 is Amancio Ortega, the mastermind behind fashion powerhouse Zara. Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, falls to number 3. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg had the best year of all billionaires, as he added $11.2 billion to his pockets and moved up from number 16 to 6. Also on the list is Republican presidential candidate and controversial businessman Donald Trump. Forbes estimates that Trump’s net worth is $4.5 billion, making him the 324th richest person in the world.

Not one to shy away from a debate, Trump released a statement saying, “I am very honored by Forbes and the number they have given, but they know nothing about my wealth and very little about my great and iconic assets, many of which are the finest of their kind in the world,” noted New Jersey.

While the Trumpster isn’t happy with his ranking, 19-year-old Alexandra Andresen isn’t complaining. She’s just become the world’s youngest billionaire, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. In 2007, her father transferred 42 percent of the family’s private investment company into her name.

Check out a list of the 10 richest people in the world below and head over to Forbes to see the full ranking.

1) Bill Gates- $75 Billion

2) Amancio Ortega- $67 Billion

3) Warren Buffett- $60.8 Billion

4) Carlos Slim Helu- $50 Billion

5) Jeff Bezos- $45.2 Billion

6) Mark Zuckerberg- $44.6 Billion

7) Larry Ellison- $43.6 Billion

8) Michael Bloomberg- $40 Billion

9) Charles Koch- $39.6 Billion

10) David Koch- $39.6 Billion

