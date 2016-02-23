Wakin’ Up Jobs!

-Local physician network looking for LPN, CNA, Certified medical assistant, counselors. Hancock Physician Network in Greenfield Niki apply www.hancockphysicians.com

-UPS Part time positions M-F, 4 different shifts, tuition assistance. Starting pay 10.15-11/hr. Promote from within. Driving opportunities. Contact : 317-875-9801

-Stericycle Biohazard and pharmaceutical waste recycle company. Professional roles and call center. At least 750 jobs available. 317-860-1103

-FedEx express hub always hiring, will need to fill 6-10 more flights of people (500 more jobs becoming available) Contact: 317-481-7000 (Directed to recruitment center) -Bloomington Insurance Agency Bloom Insurance (IT Tech positions open, agents positions available). BloomInsuranceAgency.com -Christina Wilson- Southside Nursing home HCR Mannercare South Sign-on bonus for CNAs Contact: 317-881-9164 -Dept of Child Services (Salaried position) apply online at in.gov

-Tech Systems IT Staffing and Services Provide opportunities to people in tech fields. Direct placement, contract, contract to hire. Contact: 317-654-7741 -Autos Parking Marking looking for Sign and bumper installers. Contact: 317-882-8933 -Madison Nursing home, kitchen opportunities. Contact: 317-864-3520 -James- Staffing Lebanon (CNH) Package tractor parts, pays well. Full time after 90 days. Multiple shifts 1st shift, 3rd Shift, Weekends. Contact: 317-697-7942

-Amazon Fulfillment in Plainfield – Full Time Positions, Benefits on day 1, work 4 – ten hour days week, starting at $12.50-13.50/hour, please apply online at www.amazon.com/indyjobs Amazon Contact: 317-837-1486 Transfer to Claudia in HR

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: