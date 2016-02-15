Kanye West Repeatedly Asks Mark Zuckerberg For Money In Bizarre Twitter Rant

Call it shameless album promo or a come-to-Jesus moment – either way, Kanye West is in need of some serious financial backing, and he ain’t too proud to ask.

In a stream of consciousness Twitter marathon last night, Kanye revealed that, on top of having $53 million in personal debt from creating The Life of Pablo and his Yeezy Season 3 collection, he believes Silicon Valley big wigs like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should have a hand in helping his cause.

“Mark Zuckerberg I know it’s your bday but can you please call me by 2mrw…” the “All Day” rapper posted. “I don’t have the resources to create what I really can.” ‘Ye then suggests that money being used to open schools in Africa could be better spent supporting his art.

Earlier on, Kanye also revealed he still feels some type of way that neither My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy nor Watch The Throne were nominated for best album, and he will not be attending the Grammy’s this year unless he’s up for the award. It should be noted that Kanye isn’t nominated.

Mark Zuckerberg I know it’s your bday but can you please call me by 2mrw… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

You love hip hop, you love my art… I am your favorite artist but you watch me barely breathe and still play my album in your house … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

World, please tweet, FaceTime, Facebook, instagram, whatever you gotta do to get Mark to support me… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I’m this generation's Disney… I want to bring dope shit to the world… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I don’t have enough resources to create what I really can… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Mark, I am publicly asking you for help… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

one of the coolest things you could ever do is to help me in my time of need — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

and I will always respect you for that and the world will love you… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I know I can make the world a better place… I have done the impossible … I retook the throne of rap… I beat the fashion game… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at… pic.twitter.com/g1po6Z3H55 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

hey Larry Page I’m down for your help too … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

All you dudes in San Fran play rap music in your homes but never help the real artists… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

you’d rather open up one school in Africa like you really helped the country… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

if you want to help… help me… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

All you guys had meetings with me and no one lifted a finger to help…. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

and yes there are misspellings on this chart… that’s how you know it’s me… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

…on another note, can brah be the girl verson of bruh??? — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

So, that happened.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kanye West Repeatedly Asks Mark Zuckerberg For Money In Bizarre Twitter Rant was originally published on globalgrind.com