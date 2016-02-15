Entertainment News
Home

Kanye West Repeatedly Asks Mark Zuckerberg For Money In Bizarre Twitter Rant

Leave a comment

Kanye West

Call it shameless album promo or a come-to-Jesus moment – either way, Kanye West is in need of some serious financial backing, and he ain’t too proud to ask.

In a stream of consciousness Twitter marathon last night, Kanye revealed that, on top of having $53 million in personal debt from creating The Life of Pablo and his Yeezy Season 3 collection, he believes Silicon Valley big wigs like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should have a hand in helping his cause.

Mark Zuckerberg I know it’s your bday but can you please call me by 2mrw…” the “All Day” rapper posted. “I don’t have the resources to create what I really can.” ‘Ye then suggests that money being used to open schools in Africa could be better spent supporting his art.

Earlier on, Kanye also revealed he still feels some type of way that neither My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy nor Watch The Throne were nominated for best album, and he will not be attending the Grammy’s this year unless he’s up for the award. It should be noted that Kanye isn’t nominated.

So, that happened.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kanye West Repeatedly Asks Mark Zuckerberg For Money In Bizarre Twitter Rant was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kanye West , Mark Zuckerberg , The Life of Pablo , Twitter Rant

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close