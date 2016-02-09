What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Teresa Giudice Talks Gross Prison Food, Lupita Nyong’o’s New Sci-Fi Film, & More

When you’re Teresa Giudice, doing time ain’t nothing but a publicity stunt.

The reality TV mom hit Good Morning America for her first sit-down interview since being released from federal prison. The 43-year-old served 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud, and as her husband gets ready to serve his follow-up bid, Teresa reveals they’re finally in a positive place financially.

She also describes the food she was served during her stint behind bars.

“Everything was expired. In the summer it got around that someone saw maggots in the rice, and that blew around the camp quick,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I was grossed-out and never wanted to eat rice again but at the same time I was starting to cut out the carbs so it kind of worked anyway.”

Read more from her PEOPLE interview here and watch her GMA sit-down over at Yahoo News.

Star Wars actress Lupita Nyong’o is in negotiations to star in Amblin Entertainment sci-fi thriller Intelligent Life. What’s more exciting? Ava DuVernay may receive an offer to direct. Lupita x Ava? Yes, please.

Vulture reports:

Lupita Nyong’o and her extraterrestrial chops have been tapped for a role in a closer galaxy, as THR reports the Star Wars actress is in talks to take a turn as another alien. If negotiations go as planned, Nyong’o will star in the earthbound Intelligent Life, a sci-fi thriller coming from Amblin Entertainment. The trade notes Ava DuVernay might also receive an offer to direct. Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly have already written the script, which tells the story of a U.N. worker-turned-interstellar ambassador who “falls in love with a mysterious woman, [Nyong’o], who turns out to be an alien.”

Stay tuned for confirmation.

“Senior Beyonce Correspondent” Jessica Williams slayed a few ignorant men over at Fox News after they criticized the leader of the Beyhive’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Contributor Rudy Giuliani and host Stuart Varney didn’t appreciate Bey’s tribute to the Black Panthers and Black Lives Matter movement. After all, this was a time to speak to Middle America and put on a “wholesome” show – and furthermore, “Why is race brought in at the halftime show of the Super Bowl?”

Jessica hit The Daily Show on Monday night with a response that was right on point:

As a black person, you walk around everyday constantly reminded that you are black. We’re more likely to get paid less, we’re more likely to get sent to prison, and we’re more likely to win a dance competition,” Williams said, joking, “What? It’s not all bad.”

Watch the rest just above and leave your thoughts below.

WGN America gives us a first look at its new television series Underground, the forthcoming show about a group of slaves fighting for their freedom. Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, and more, it seems viewers are in for some suspenseful Wednesdays.

Check out the sneak peek above.

