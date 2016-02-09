Entertainment News
Khloe Kardashian Calls It Quits With James Harden; Is She Back With French?

Khloe's commitment to Lamar's health put a strain on things.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 13, 2016

Khloe Kardashian and James Harden are no longer a couple.

The Houston Rockets guard and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star split after Koko decided to call off the relationship.

The two were still dating last summer, but the relationship was put on hold after Khloe rushed to help her estranged husband Lamar Odom, who had overdosed in a Nevada brothel. A family member of the NBA baller said it was Khloe’s commitment to Lamar’s health that put a strain on her relationship with Harden:

“It hasn’t been easy. James obviously has wanted to see her more and be with her more, but she’s felt like she needed to stay in L.A. to be with her family and to deal with Lamar stuff. That has put some strain on things.”

In the meantime, it looks like ex French Montana may be back in Khloe’s life. The two were spotted leaving Ace Of Diamonds in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Khloe Kardashian, James Harden

Stay tuned to find out whether Khloe and James rekindle things.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Getty

Khloe Kardashian Calls It Quits With James Harden; Is She Back With French? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Couples , Dating , french montana , James Harden , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom , split

