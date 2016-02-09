Entertainment News
Home

Michael Jordan Reveals His Thoughts On The Infamous MJ Crying Face Meme

Of course, Michael Jordan is familiar with the (debatably) hilarious meme.

Leave a comment

10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Celebrity Dinner In BESO At Crystals At CityCenter In Las Vegas

Michael Jordan has finally revealed his true feelings about the internet sensation known as the Michael Jordan crying face meme.

ICYMI, when people lose, mess up, or just find themselves in a difficult situation, the internet immediately puts a crying MJ face on their head using Photoshop. Most recently, it happened to Panthers QB Cam Newton after his Super Bowl loss.

Of course, Jordan is familiar with the (debatably) hilarious meme, and his team says he’s fine with people using his face for a laugh.

“Everyone seems to be having fun with the meme,” he told TMZ. The site goes on:

As everyone knows, Michael is fiercely protective of his brand — but his rep says, “We haven’t seen anyone using it to promote their commercial interests, which is something that we’re monitoring.”

As long as people don’t start trying to make money off the image, it seems like the greatest basketball player ever doesn’t have a problem with the running joke. Thankfully.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Michael Jordan Reveals His Thoughts On The Infamous MJ Crying Face Meme was originally published on globalgrind.com

Black Twitter , Cam Newton , Crying Face , internet , meme , michael jordan

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close