Michael Jordan Reveals His Thoughts On The Infamous MJ Crying Face Meme

Michael Jordan has finally revealed his true feelings about the internet sensation known as the Michael Jordan crying face meme.

ICYMI, when people lose, mess up, or just find themselves in a difficult situation, the internet immediately puts a crying MJ face on their head using Photoshop. Most recently, it happened to Panthers QB Cam Newton after his Super Bowl loss.

Of course, Jordan is familiar with the (debatably) hilarious meme, and his team says he’s fine with people using his face for a laugh.

“Everyone seems to be having fun with the meme,” he told TMZ. The site goes on:

As everyone knows, Michael is fiercely protective of his brand — but his rep says, “We haven’t seen anyone using it to promote their commercial interests, which is something that we’re monitoring.”

As long as people don’t start trying to make money off the image, it seems like the greatest basketball player ever doesn’t have a problem with the running joke. Thankfully.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

