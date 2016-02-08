Entertainment News
Home

Coldplay Or Maroon 5? Taraji P. Henson Fumbles During Halftime Show By Tweeting The Wrong Band

Whoops.

Leave a comment

Empire star Taraji P. Henson was lit during Super Bowl 50, enjoying the game, the halftime performance, and live tweeting throughout the whole thing.

She was excited to see the show, but it was clear she only showed up for Beyonce.

Afterwards, Taraji made a mistake by tweeting a shout-out to Maroon 5, even though it was Coldplay with Bruno Mars actually on stage.

View this post on Instagram

Players mess up #tarajiphenson

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Fans quickly informed her of the mistake and in true Taraji fashion, she owned it like a queen.

We all make mistakes, just ask Cam Newton.

In the meantime, Taraji also got to meet Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s son Egypt and planted a big smooch on him.

PHOTO CREDIT: instagram

Taraji P. Henson Serves Up Sophisticated Style At The 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel

11 photos Launch gallery

Taraji P. Henson Serves Up Sophisticated Style At The 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson Serves Up Sophisticated Style At The 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel

Taraji P. Henson Serves Up Sophisticated Style At The 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel

Taraji P. Henson gave us some heavenly slayage at the 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel.    

Coldplay Or Maroon 5? Taraji P. Henson Fumbles During Halftime Show By Tweeting The Wrong Band was originally published on globalgrind.com

coldplay , maroon 5 , super bowl , Taraji P Henson

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close