Coldplay Or Maroon 5? Taraji P. Henson Fumbles During Halftime Show By Tweeting The Wrong Band

Empire star Taraji P. Henson was lit during Super Bowl 50, enjoying the game, the halftime performance, and live tweeting throughout the whole thing.

She was excited to see the show, but it was clear she only showed up for Beyonce.

Afterwards, Taraji made a mistake by tweeting a shout-out to Maroon 5, even though it was Coldplay with Bruno Mars actually on stage.

Fans quickly informed her of the mistake and in true Taraji fashion, she owned it like a queen.

We all make mistakes, just ask Cam Newton.

In the meantime, Taraji also got to meet Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s son Egypt and planted a big smooch on him.

PHOTO CREDIT: instagram

