Don’t Mess With Cookie: Taraji P. Henson Smacks Jussie Smollett For Playing Too Much

In case you don’t know, there is an unofficial game being played on the set of Fox’s hit show Empire.

Jussie Smollett, who portrays Jamal, has been filming Taraji P. Henson (aka Cookie) without her knowledge for a really long time – and the Golden Globe award-winning actress hates it. In the latest episode of “Jussie films Taraji,” the actor almost gets slapped.

The 32-year-old shared the video of a sleeping Taraji on Instagram and wrote:

“At this point it’s just a reflex 2 slap the $heit outta me. I always get nervous when she’s about to wake up so you can see my heart beating through my chest. @tarajiphenson is hella regal asleep tho👀👊🏿😇 @EmpireFOX #HappyMonday”

Jussie is getting fast with his reflexes. Empire returns to Fox on March 30th.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Taraji P. Henson gave us some heavenly slayage at the 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel.

