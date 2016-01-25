B.o.B. Is Convinced The Earth Is Flat & The Government Is Cloning People

And we thought we were huge conspiracy theorists.

Christopher Columbus (and Tila Tequila) and B.o.B. have something in common – they believe the earth is flat.

Not only does B.o.B. believe the earth is flat, but he also thinks the government is cloning people. The Psycadelik Thoughts rapper went on Twitter to enlighten his fans:

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

A lot of people are turned off by the phrase "flat earth" … but there's no way u can see all the evidence and not know… grow up — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

You can regurgitate force fed information all day… still doesn't change physics. — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

I was on a plane the SAME time the Red Bull jump happened. The pilot told us to lookout the window.. 5 miles to the left was the balloon — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

We were flying at the SAME altitude as the guy who did the red bull jump… NO curve… even tho their footage shows otherwise — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

y'all be like… "you're not high enough to see the curve…keep going" pic.twitter.com/dzgYpIIao3 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

B.o.B. also posted materials about a cloning.

no matter how much over-whelming evidence is presented to humans… they won't believe it until it comes on the cooperate driven news — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 22, 2016

don't try to back me into the "conspiracy theorist" corner… don't be fooled. I speak from personal experience. — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 22, 2016

if my tweets are rattling the tiny little cages of your reality … the unfollow button is right there — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 23, 2016

Maybe B.o.B. knows something we don’t know?

