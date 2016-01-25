And we thought we were huge conspiracy theorists.
Christopher Columbus (and Tila Tequila) and B.o.B. have something in common – they believe the earth is flat.
Not only does B.o.B. believe the earth is flat, but he also thinks the government is cloning people. The Psycadelik Thoughts rapper went on Twitter to enlighten his fans:
B.o.B. also posted materials about a cloning.
Maybe B.o.B. knows something we don’t know?
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Wiz Khalifa's Newly Single Social Media Accounts Are Getting Weirder By The Day (PHOTOS)
13 photos Launch gallery
Wiz Khalifa's Newly Single Social Media Accounts Are Getting Weirder By The Day (PHOTOS)
1. Wiz Khalifa Takes & Shares A Photo Of His "Little Booty."1 of 13
2. What's Better Than A Booty Pic? A Dick Pick With A "Think Positive" Caption.2 of 13
3. Oddly, He Instagrams A Photo Of One Of The Twins Who Amber Found In His Bed.3 of 13
4. Wiz's "Smile For A Day" Posts.4 of 13
5. Doesn't He Look Happy?!5 of 13
6. Selfie Time With His New iPhone 6...Oh, and He's "Done" With His Chest and Arm Tattoos.6 of 13
7. "Something To Have Fun In."7 of 13
8. Man's Best Friend.8 of 13
9. Possibly Wiz's Face When Amber Caught Him In Bed With Twins.9 of 13
10. Flexin' & Stretchin'.10 of 13
11. "You Can Have It All."11 of 13
12. Wiz Loves His Mom Jeans.12 of 13
13. Wiz Khalifa's High Smile.13 of 13
B.o.B. Is Convinced The Earth Is Flat & The Government Is Cloning People was originally published on globalgrind.com
comments – add yours