B.o.B. Is Convinced The Earth Is Flat & The Government Is Cloning People

Maybe B.o.B. knows something we don't know?

And we thought we were huge conspiracy theorists.

Christopher Columbus (and Tila Tequila) and B.o.B. have something in common – they believe the earth is flat.

Not only does B.o.B. believe the earth is flat, but he also thinks the government is cloning people. The Psycadelik Thoughts rapper went on Twitter to enlighten his fans:

B.o.B. also posted materials about a cloning.

Maybe B.o.B. knows something we don't know?

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

B.o.B. Is Convinced The Earth Is Flat & The Government Is Cloning People was originally published on globalgrind.com

