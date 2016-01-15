It may be a new year, but Trevor is still handling business from 2015.
The 19-year-old singer releases a new video for his In My Feelings collaboration “Rock Wit Me” featuring Bay Area rapper IAMSU!
Set on a college campus, the four-minute video features Trevor falling head over heels for a girl in one of his classes. Somehow, the “Like I Do” singer convinces her to become his study partner, and well, fireworks spark.
You can watch Trevor on the second season of ABC’s American Crime series alongside Andre 3000. Watch his new video up top.
16 Artists To Watch In 2016
10 photos Launch gallery
16 Artists To Watch In 2016
1. NAOSource:NAO / Soundcloud 1 of 10
2. BellySource:Roc Nation 2 of 10
3. Alessia CaraSource:Alessia/ Meredith Trux 3 of 10
4. Cool AmerikaSource:Alliance Music Group 4 of 10
5. Eryn Allen KaneSource:Eryn Kane 5 of 10
6. Tory LanezSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. KamaiyahSource:Kamaiyah/ BMG Records 7 of 10
8. Anderson .PaakSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. PNB RockSource:PNB Rock/ Atlantic Records 9 of 10
10. AbraSource:Abra / Awful Records 10 of 10
Trevor Jackson & IAMSU! “Rock Wit Me” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com
comments – add yours