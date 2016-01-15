Trevor Jackson & IAMSU! “Rock Wit Me” (NEW VIDEO)

It may be a new year, but Trevor is still handling business from 2015.

The 19-year-old singer releases a new video for his In My Feelings collaboration “Rock Wit Me” featuring Bay Area rapper IAMSU!

Set on a college campus, the four-minute video features Trevor falling head over heels for a girl in one of his classes. Somehow, the “Like I Do” singer convinces her to become his study partner, and well, fireworks spark.

You can watch Trevor on the second season of ABC’s American Crime series alongside Andre 3000. Watch his new video up top.

