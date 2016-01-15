Music NOW
Home

Trevor Jackson & IAMSU! “Rock Wit Me” (NEW VIDEO)

Leave a comment

It may be a new year, but Trevor is still handling business from 2015.

The 19-year-old singer releases a new video for his In My Feelings collaboration “Rock Wit Me” featuring Bay Area rapper IAMSU!

Set on a college campus, the four-minute video features Trevor falling head over heels for a girl in one of his classes. Somehow, the “Like I Do” singer convinces her to become his study partner, and well, fireworks spark.

You can watch Trevor on the second season of ABC’s American Crime series alongside Andre 3000. Watch his new video up top.

Abra

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

10 photos Launch gallery

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

Continue reading 16 Artists To Watch In 2016

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

Trevor Jackson & IAMSU! “Rock Wit Me” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

iamsu , New Video , Trevor Jackson

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close