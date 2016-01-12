Watch Mac Miller & Miguel In Their New “Weekend” Music Video

In an effort to continuously promote his third studio album GO:OD AM, Mac Miller drops the visuals to his Miguel-assisted single “Weekend.”

Towards the end of 2015, Mac had to make the unfortunate announcement that exhaustion was forcing him to cancel the Australian and New Zealand leg of “The GO:OD AM” tour. Thankfully, he’s back with R&B crooner Miguel by his side.

The video simply features Miguel and Mac riding around the city as Mac’s imagination takes him to a better place. From riding a merry-go-round on a deserted playground, to hitting a jungle-inspired house party with faceless women, Mac’s certainly not devoid of creativity.

In other news, Miguel just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nazanin Mandi. The couple has been together since high school and are finally tying the knot sometime in early 2017.

Until the wedding commences, watch Mac and Migs up top.

