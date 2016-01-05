Here’s A Bunch Of Adorable Celebrity Kid Snaps To Start Your New Year Off Right

It’s the first Tuesday of the New Year, and you’re probably still feeling it after returning to work on Monday from your holiday break. So we decided to give you something to help make your morning a little better…photos of adorable celebrity children.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson posted a picture of his beautiful seven-month-old daughter, who he nicknamed Florida Evans.

Kennedi’s mom is Johnson’s ex Crystal Bates.

Christina Milian was also in the sharing mood. Yesterday, we reported that the Turned Up star was on vacation in Miami and today, she posted a great candid moment with her daughter Violet Nash.

Like all of us, Christina proves she too is a Beyonce fan.

Blac Chyna took a break from pushing waist trainers and Fit Tea to spend some quality mommy-son time with King Cairo. This adorable video lets us know the little man is loved.

Lastly, The Game shared a pic with his two mini me’s: Cali and King Justice Taylor.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

