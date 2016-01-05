It’s the first Tuesday of the New Year, and you’re probably still feeling it after returning to work on Monday from your holiday break. So we decided to give you something to help make your morning a little better…photos of adorable celebrity children.
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson posted a picture of his beautiful seven-month-old daughter, who he nicknamed Florida Evans.
Baby Kennedi aka Florida Evans is now 7 months, we look just alike & there was no need for a DNA test, unsure why her mom bought her Jordan's & she can't hoop, notice the Afro which makes her the youngest feminist to date, i hope you guys enjoy our videos from time to time, I find it weird that she's always on cue when I say something as if she understands. I urge all of you to have kids, it's really fun & cool having a bunch of mini replicas of you running around. Money shouldn't be an issue because you as the parent dictate what needs to spent, kids aren't expensive, what you choose to buy is. Don't hate procreate.
Kennedi’s mom is Johnson’s ex Crystal Bates.
Christina Milian was also in the sharing mood. Yesterday, we reported that the Turned Up star was on vacation in Miami and today, she posted a great candid moment with her daughter Violet Nash.
Like all of us, Christina proves she too is a Beyonce fan.
Blac Chyna took a break from pushing waist trainers and Fit Tea to spend some quality mommy-son time with King Cairo. This adorable video lets us know the little man is loved.
Lastly, The Game shared a pic with his two mini me’s: Cali and King Justice Taylor.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Here’s A Bunch Of Adorable Celebrity Kid Snaps To Start Your New Year Off Right was originally published on globalgrind.com