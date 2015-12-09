Saint West is becoming a cash cow for several people already.

First, someone predicted Kim and Kanye’s baby name, then a company by the name of Saint West Filmworks said they’ll be willing to sell Kim and ‘Ye the website name and trademark, now Canadian rapper @SaintWest has been jacked of his Twitter handle.

But it wasn’t Kim and Kanye who did it. Turns out a random person (as yet unidentified) contacted Twitter to get the name, and now they’re probably going to drive KimYe a hard bargain.

As for the rapper from the 6, he hasn’t tweeted since 2011, so Twitter considered his account inactive, opening the door for someone to park it, TMZ reports. The real Saint West had his Twitter name changed and ironically judging from his last tweet, hip-hop has found another way to ruin his life.

rap music has ruined my life LOFL — Saint West (@saintwest___) August 28, 2011 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Someone Snatched @SaintWest From Kim Kardashian & Kanye West On Twitter was originally published on globalgrind.com