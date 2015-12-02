Lamar Odom’s Prostitutes Are Back To Work & Cashing In On Their New Fame

The hookers who were with Lamar Odom during his overdose at a Nevada brothel are back to work and cashing in on their newfound fame.

TMZ reports:

Ryder Cherry and Monica Monroe returned to Love Ranch South earlier this week. As we reported, they’d been banished by owner Dennis Hof who suspected they were less than truthful about what went down with Lamar.

After a thorough investigation, Hof believes the story his girls were selling and now they’re back at The Love Ranch. And business is popping. A ton of Johns have reportedly come in asking for a night with “Lamar’s chicks.”

Via TMZ:

Hof says the real cache is the room Lamar had booked. There’s now a 1 month waiting list for the suite, and 16 want the room for at least one overnight stay.

And get this … if anyone pays more than $500 while they’re at the Ranch, whenever possible Hof will show them the room.

In the meantime, the girls took to social media to flaunt their goodies. Ryder even sent Lamar some get well wishes.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 14 photos Launch gallery Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Shaq and Lamar Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. Brother Rob Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lamar Odom’s Prostitutes Are Back To Work & Cashing In On Their New Fame was originally published on globalgrind.com