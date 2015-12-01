Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Stumped On A Special Name For Their Son

Any ideas?

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian,

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in crisis…they can’t figure out what to name their first son together.

It’s a very important decision and since ruling out directional names, the creative couple is stumped on finding a unique moniker for their baby Yeezus.

TMZ reports they’ve discussed a dozen or so names, but haven’t actually fallen in love with any of them yet. They want it to be special and it’s pretty damn hard to top North West.

Kim is due on Christmas Day, but she’s pretty sure the bundle of joy will arrive early. She also thinks she and ‘Ye will probably be inspired when they finally meet the little guy.

Any ideas?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kim Kardashian pregnant In New York City

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

39 photos Launch gallery

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Continue reading 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Stumped On A Special Name For Their Son was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby name , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , north west

