Socially Decoded: Mike Tyson’s Deepest Thoughts Finally Explained

Iron Mike Tyson is known as one of the baddest men on the planet. He once told a reporter, “My style is impetuous, my defense is impregnable, and I’m just ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat his children,” but then he had enough respect for the higher power to close his rant with, “Praise be to Allah.”

That quote alone was enough reason for us to get the funniest people on Twitter to try to decipher some of Mike Tyson’s tweets. To our surprise, we discovered that Mike’s 140 characters were rather docile, and very enlightening. So much so, we started to question where he was getting this stuff.

In true Tyson fashion, he let us know that one of the scariest dolls of all time wasn’t that scary, so he decided to do something interesting with it.

Yes, this episode of Socially Decoded might be one of the best. Watch it above.

Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports' "Throne Boxing" 16 photos Launch gallery Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports' "Throne Boxing" 1. Rihanna and Jay Z laugh it up. 1 of 16 2. Rihanna dances while watching the main event. 2 of 16 3. Jay Z and Jake share a good laugh. 3 of 16 4. Fabolous performs for the packed crowd. 4 of 16 5. Rihanna and Jake Gyllenhaal have a serious moment. 5 of 16 6. Rihanna gets her groove on. 6 of 16 7. Jay Z cheers on the contenders. 7 of 16 8. Jay Z and Jake Gyllenhaal joke around during the main event. 8 of 16 9. Angie Martinez and Michael K. Williams throw up the deuces. 9 of 16 10. Jay Z poses with Andre Ward and a guest. 10 of 16 11. Jake Gyllenhaal has some fun with RiRi. 11 of 16 12. Jay Z and Rihanna reunite! 12 of 16 13. Jay Z and Jake Gyllenhaal pose it up at the Roc Nation Throne Boxing event. 13 of 16 14. Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jay Z share a precious moment. 14 of 16 15. Angie Martinez posted this photo with Michael K. Williams. 15 of 16 16. Fabolous posted this photo with DJ Mustard. 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports’ “Throne Boxing” Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports' "Throne Boxing"

Socially Decoded: Mike Tyson’s Deepest Thoughts Finally Explained was originally published on globalgrind.com