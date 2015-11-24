Chris Rock‘s ex-wife might have magically made an African baby appear.

Chris hasn’t seen the seven-year-old girl who lived with him and his wife since she was an infant in over a year – because she’s not his biological daughter. She’s also not even his adopted daughter. One of his reps told TMZ he does not have an adopted child. So where exactly did little Ntombi come from, and what happened to her?

South African officials opened an international investigation to determine how the child went from their country to the U.S., when there was no evidence of a legal adoption. The little girl started living with Rock back in 2008 and was even enrolled in school near his NJ home. Ntombi’s real parents are two unemployed residents of South Africa and somehow, their child ended up living with the comedian and his family. Turns out Rock’s ex-wife Malaak was the one who brought the child to the States, and Chris never signed any adoption papers.

TMZ says:

As far as we can tell there was never an adoption. It’s unclear how and why the biological parents allowed Ntombi to live with the Rock family for years.

The whole thing is rather bizarre, but Malaak lawyers haven’t replied to TMZ’s request for a comment. In the meantime, Chris has kept a close relationship with the couple’s other daughters, Lola and Zahra Rock, since the divorce last year.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Chris Rock Says He Never Adopted The African Girl Who Lived With His Family For Years was originally published on globalgrind.com