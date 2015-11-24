Bad Idea: Amazon Covers NYC Trains With Nazi Imagery To Promote New Show

Period dramas are nothing new, but promoting those TV shows is always a bit dicey.

So it’s no surprise that people were outraged when Amazon decked out some NYC subway trains in Nazi propaganda in support of its new show Man in The High Castle. The program is an alternate-period piece that takes place in an America ruled by Nazi Germany and imperial Japan. While many passengers were likely too occupied by the stress of rush hour, it’s clear that some were outraged by the odd promotion.

42nd St shuttle to #TimesSquare covered in Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan symbols for @amazon ad. Is this ok? pic.twitter.com/ysJ3m0UIPT — Katherine Lam (@byKatherineLam) November 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Amazon must’ve known these images would drum up some sort of controversy – considering we’re talking about the Statue of Liberty draped in Nazi flags and giving a Nazi salute, nestled amongst imperialist Japan flags.

The Verge reports:

Amazon papered the seats with American flags based on Japan’s Rising Sun design and a modified version of the Nazi Parteiadler, its swastika replaced by a somewhat less fraught Iron Cross. The results drew consternation from some riders, as well as Anti-Defamation League regional director Evan Bernstein, who described Amazon’s campaign as exploitative.

The attention-grabbing promo set Twitter ablaze with reactions, ranging from angry to simply confused.

i don't know how to feel about amazon having an ad budget to cover subway trains in nazi imagery. — BOMB-ASS PINOT (@spumantecarlo) November 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I would feel uncomfortable sitting in a subway car with the American flag emblazoned all over it, let alone a Nazi symbol. — Dan Connor (@thestereobus) November 23, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Woah, the Statue of Liberty giving the Nazi salute had me really confused on Amazon for a second. Then the ad text scrolled. — Mike Majeski (@mmajeski06) November 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you’re interested, you can stream the show on Amazon now.

SOURCE: Mashable, The Verge, Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

