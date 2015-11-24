National
Home

Bad Idea: Amazon Covers NYC Trains With Nazi Imagery To Promote New Show

Amazon must've known these images would drum up some sort of controversy.

Period dramas are nothing new, but promoting those TV shows is always a bit dicey.

So it’s no surprise that people were outraged when Amazon decked out some NYC subway trains in Nazi propaganda in support of its new show Man in The High Castle. The program is an alternate-period piece that takes place in an America ruled by Nazi Germany and imperial Japan. While many passengers were likely too occupied by the stress of rush hour, it’s clear that some were outraged by the odd promotion.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Verge reports:

Amazon papered the seats with American flags based on Japan’s Rising Sun design and a modified version of the Nazi Parteiadler, its swastika replaced by a somewhat less fraught Iron Cross. The results drew consternation from some riders, as well as Anti-Defamation League regional director Evan Bernstein, who described Amazon’s campaign as exploitative.

The attention-grabbing promo set Twitter ablaze with reactions, ranging from angry to simply confused.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you’re interested, you can stream the show on Amazon now.

SOURCE: MashableThe VergeTwitter | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

Bad Idea: Amazon Covers NYC Trains With Nazi Imagery To Promote New Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amazon , Discrimination , nazi , nazism , new tv show , subway

comments – add yours
