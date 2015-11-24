There was a North West sighting in Los Angeles yesterday.

The two-year-old megastar was spotted walking around The Grove in West Hollywood while holding her grandmother Kris Jenner’s hand.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians granny took North and her cousin Penelope Disick to Santa’s House in the famous shopping plaza. North held her doll and rocked a Yeezy approved-outfit with leather skirt and combat boots, while big cousin Penelope colorblocked like a pro.

After Santa’s House, Kris took her grandkids out to the American Girl store and Pottery Barn Kids.

Isn’t it always great to start your day off with a few pictures of North West?

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

Holiday Fun: North West & Penelope Disick Go See Santa With Their Granny was originally published on globalgrind.com