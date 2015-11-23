Entertainment News
Scott Disick Is Trying To Win Kourtney Back & Might Make A Lot Of Money Doing It

Scott wants to move closer to Kourt and the kids.

Scott Disick is trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian, and the good folks over at TMZ say he’s going to make a few dollars in the process.

Scott is selling his $4 million dollar party pad in Beverly Hills – the same place at which he’s thrown wild parties with beautiful women. Via TMZ:

Scott bought it for $3.69 mil … so he’ll likely pocket some cash off the sale. We’re told Scott’s looking to make real estate his main source of income post-rehab instead of club appearances. He’s already been out hunting for other investment properties.

Scott is trying to move very close to Kourtney and his kids, and giving up his bachelor mansion shows how serious he is about changing. These are just the first baby steps to getting back his bae.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Scott Disick Is Trying To Win Kourtney Back & Might Make A Lot Of Money Doing It was originally published on globalgrind.com

breakup , Kourtney Kardashian , penelope disick , real estate , rehab , Scott Disick

