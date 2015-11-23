Scott Disick Is Trying To Win Kourtney Back & Might Make A Lot Of Money Doing It

Scott Disick is trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian, and the good folks over at TMZ say he’s going to make a few dollars in the process.

Scott is selling his $4 million dollar party pad in Beverly Hills – the same place at which he’s thrown wild parties with beautiful women. Via TMZ:

Scott bought it for $3.69 mil … so he’ll likely pocket some cash off the sale. We’re told Scott’s looking to make real estate his main source of income post-rehab instead of club appearances. He’s already been out hunting for other investment properties.

Scott is trying to move very close to Kourtney and his kids, and giving up his bachelor mansion shows how serious he is about changing. These are just the first baby steps to getting back his bae.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS) 34 photos Launch gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS) 1. Scott and Kourtney take selfies. 1 of 34 2. They are so in love. 2 of 34 3. Throwback! 3 of 34 4. Kourtney & Scott in Las Vegas. 4 of 34 5. Taking the kids out for a walk. 5 of 34 6. Scott and Kourtney leaving LAX. 6 of 34 7. Scott and Kourtney going on a walk. 7 of 34 8. Scott and Kourtney holding hands. 8 of 34 9. Kourtney and Scott being cute at the airport. 9 of 34 10. Scott and Kourtney walking on the beach. 10 of 34 11. Family photo at the airport. 11 of 34 12. Kourtney wraps her arm around her man. 12 of 34 13. Kourtney laughs with Scott. 13 of 34 14. Kourtney and Scott in NYC. 14 of 34 15. Kourtney and Scott share a kiss. 15 of 34 16. Scott and Kourtney going shopping. 16 of 34 17. Family photos in Greece. 17 of 34 18. First, let's take a selfie. 18 of 34 19. Scott and Kourtney looking fabulous. 19 of 34 20. Scott and Kourtney, stylish as always. 20 of 34 21. What a beautiful family. 21 of 34 22. Scott and Kourtney looking stylish. 22 of 34 23. Scott and Kourtney love selfies. 23 of 34 24. Scott and Kourtney, just chillin' on the couch. 24 of 34 25. Scott and Kourtney in black & white. 25 of 34 26. This is a real throwback. 26 of 34 27. Scott and Kourtney share an elegant kiss. 27 of 34 28. Kissin' in the pool. 28 of 34 29. Scott & Kourtney in photo strips. 29 of 34 30. Scott and Kourtney, so cute. 30 of 34 31. Love at first sight. 31 of 34 32. Airplane selfies. 32 of 34 33. Scott and Kourtney vacationing. Source:Splash News 33 of 34 34. Scott & Kourtney on a sunny day. 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS) Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

Scott Disick Is Trying To Win Kourtney Back & Might Make A Lot Of Money Doing It was originally published on globalgrind.com