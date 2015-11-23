Entertainment News
Diddy Celebrates His Birthday In Style, Then Reunites With Jennifer Lopez

Diddy stopped by J. Lo's party in West Hollywood and broke it down with his former bae.

#AboutLastNight

A photo posted by Sean "Diddy" Combs (@iamdiddy) on Nov 22, 2015 at 4:30pm PST

Ain’t no party like a Diddy party. Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs took to Instagram yesterday and let everyone know he’s not sorry for winning.

The mogul celebrated his 46th birthday in Beverly Hills at the estate of billionaire Ron Burkle with a list of who’s who in attendance from Jay Z and Russell Simmons, to Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, and many more.

#aboutlastnight GOOD TIMES! #godsentmeheretoinspireyou

A photo posted by Sean "Diddy" Combs (@iamdiddy) on Nov 22, 2015 at 5:04am PST

#aboutlastnight #repost @gigihadid ・・・ PD 🎂

A photo posted by Sean "Diddy" Combs (@iamdiddy) on Nov 22, 2015 at 10:11am PST

Diddy also shared a flick with The Weeknd.

#AboutLastNight @abelxo

A photo posted by Sean "Diddy" Combs (@iamdiddy) on Nov 22, 2015 at 4:17pm PST

The next day, Puff let the party continue at the American Music Awards, sharing a moment with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez, Diddy,

After the AMAs, Diddy stopped by J. Lo’s party in West Hollywood and broke it down with his former bae. Glad to see they’re still friends.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Diddy Celebrates His Birthday In Style, Then Reunites With Jennifer Lopez was originally published on globalgrind.com

birthday , Couples , diddy , Jennifer Lopez , throwback

