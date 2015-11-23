Entertainment News
Home

KyGa Roars Again! Tyga & Kylie Jenner Hit The Club Together After The AMAs

Guess these two aren't actually broken up.

Leave a comment

Tyga, Kylie Jenner

Tyga and his bae Kylie Jenner are back together and better than ever.

Rumors of a breakup sparked concern about the couple’s status after neither Kylie nor any of the other Kardashians wished Tyga a happy birthday last week. Kylie didn’t show up at the 26-year-old’s birthday bash, either.

Tyga, Kylie Jenner

But the next day, Kylie posted a photo on Snapchat saying everyone needs to chill. The couple is apparently still together and showed up hand-in-hand at The Nice Guy Club for Justin Bieber‘s AMA after party. They decided not to walk the red carpet at the AMAs together though- Kylie was instead by her sister Kendall’s side.

Tyga, Kylie Jenner

Tyga was also all over Kylie’s Snapchat, even dancing – or sliding his feet on the floor.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

KyGa is still going on strong, so the breakup might have just been a way to bring attention to the new single Tyga dropped last week.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

kylie jenner

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

KyGa Roars Again! Tyga & Kylie Jenner Hit The Club Together After The AMAs was originally published on globalgrind.com

amas , breakup , Couples , kardashians , kylie jenner , tyga

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close