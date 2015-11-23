KyGa Roars Again! Tyga & Kylie Jenner Hit The Club Together After The AMAs

Tyga and his bae Kylie Jenner are back together and better than ever.
Rumors of a breakup sparked concern about the couple’s status after neither Kylie nor any of the other Kardashians wished Tyga a happy birthday last week. Kylie didn’t show up at the 26-year-old’s birthday bash, either.
But the next day, Kylie posted a photo on Snapchat saying everyone needs to chill. The couple is apparently still together and showed up hand-in-hand at The Nice Guy Club for Justin Bieber‘s AMA after party. They decided not to walk the red carpet at the AMAs together though- Kylie was instead by her sister Kendall’s side.
Tyga was also all over Kylie’s Snapchat, even dancing – or sliding his feet on the floor.
KyGa is still going on strong, so the breakup might have just been a way to bring attention to the new single Tyga dropped last week.
SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram
Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna
