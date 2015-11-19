Entertainment News
Home

Extra Butter: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, & Sylvester Stallone Give You An Inside Look At “Creed”

You can catch Michael, Tessa, and Sly in Creed in theaters everywhere Thanksgiving Day.

Leave a comment

On this week’s Extra Butter, Michael B. Jordan gives us an inside look at how he transformed into Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed. In this latest telling of the Rocky story, Adonis has to find himself within the legacy of his father, the greatest boxer to ever live inside the Rocky world.

In order to do this, he goes to the man who took Apollo to the limit, Rocky Balboa – once again played by Sylvester Stallone. Michael spoke to us about some of his dramatic scenes with Sly, as well as working with Tessa Thompson, who plays his love interest Bianca. Tessa had to figure out how to bring Philly to life on camera. She tells us about becoming a Philly girl and wanting some alone time with Michael in order to work up a bit of chemistry.

Then, Creed director Ryan Coogler tells us about how and why he pitched this new version of Rocky to Sly, and Sly chimes in with an explanation of how Ryan’s passion made him agree to work on the film.

You can catch Michael, Tessa, and Sly in Creed in theaters everywhere Thanksgiving Day.

Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS)

Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS)

Extra Butter: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, & Sylvester Stallone Give You An Inside Look At “Creed” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Creed , exclusive , extra butter , Michael B. Jordan , Sylvester Stallone , Tessa Thompson

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close