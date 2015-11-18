Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Had To Take Her Wedding Ring Off

Pregnancy problems...

kendall jenner's birthday party - drake, khloe kardashian, kim, kourtney, kris jenner, corey gamble, justin bieber, gigi hadid, nick jonas, tyga, kylie, kanye west

Kim Kardashian is still feeling the pregnancy blues.

Last week, we told you Kim’s worries about this pregnancy, and now it seems like she’s having another major problem: she can’t fit that amazing wedding ring Kanye West laced her with on her finger.

Kim made a video for her personal website to let fans know she’s having first world problems.

“Ugh, these fat hands, my ring doesn’t even fit,” Kim says in the clip. “I am so tired, you guys, I don’t know what’s wrong with me.”

Kim goes on to talk about the sweet thing North West did for her, saying:

“I woke up at 4 in the morning, you guys, because North was like, ‘Mommy come sleep with me,’” Kim says. “[I] went in her room at 4 a.m. and I fell asleep right with her.”

In the video, she also talks about her best friend Jonathan Cheban stealing and wearing one of Kanye’s clothing samples. To watch, click over to Kimmy’s website and subscribe.

It will soon be over, Kim, and you’ll have a new baby bundle to bring you even more joy.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Had To Take Her Wedding Ring Off was originally published on globalgrind.com

