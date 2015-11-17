Could Lamar Odom Face Criminal Charges For His Overdose?

Lamar Odom could be in some hot water after suffering from an overdose in a Nevada brothel earlier this year. It seems like the District Attorney is thinking about actually charging him for either possession of coke, or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
TMZ reports that if Lamar is charged, he might be the first person in the history of Nye County to actually be prosecuted for OD’ing.
An official from the Nye County Sheriff’s office tells us they have definitely referred such cases to the D.A., but the official does not know of any cases that have actually been prosecuted.
Could the D.A. be trying to set an example with Lamar due to his celebrity? According to the D.A’s office, no: “He’s not being treated any differently because he’s a celebrity. He’s being treated just like any other Joe Schmo,” a rep says.
If they do charge Lamar, it would be pretty brutal because as TMZ points out, he’s unable to walk, can barely speak, and has substantially impaired cognitive function. It’s unclear whether he could actually stand trial. Stay tuned.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crewSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LOSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra WilkinsonSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA playersSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. L.O and Kobe BryantSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Shaq and LamarSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo AnthonySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUSSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knewSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. L.O and Kesha a few years backSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E FreshSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shakeSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Brother RobSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while backSource:Getty 14 of 14
Could Lamar Odom Face Criminal Charges For His Overdose? was originally published on globalgrind.com