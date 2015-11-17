Lamar Odom could be in some hot water after suffering from an overdose in a Nevada brothel earlier this year. It seems like the District Attorney is thinking about actually charging him for either possession of coke, or being under the influence of a controlled substance.

TMZ reports that if Lamar is charged, he might be the first person in the history of Nye County to actually be prosecuted for OD’ing.

An official from the Nye County Sheriff’s office tells us they have definitely referred such cases to the D.A., but the official does not know of any cases that have actually been prosecuted.

Could the D.A. be trying to set an example with Lamar due to his celebrity? According to the D.A’s office, no: “He’s not being treated any differently because he’s a celebrity. He’s being treated just like any other Joe Schmo,” a rep says.

If they do charge Lamar, it would be pretty brutal because as TMZ points out, he’s unable to walk, can barely speak, and has substantially impaired cognitive function. It’s unclear whether he could actually stand trial. Stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Could Lamar Odom Face Criminal Charges For His Overdose? was originally published on globalgrind.com