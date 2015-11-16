Entertainment News
Khloe Kardashian Talks Mourning The Loss Of Bruce Jenner & Leaving Lamar’s Bedside

Khloe revealed all in an interview with Ellen.

Khloe Kardashian stopped by The Ellen Show to talk about Caitlyn Jenner‘s gender transition, revealing she thinks of Bruce and Caitlyn as two different people, and she’s still mourning the loss of her stepfather.

“I had a hard time because I found out on camera,” she explained to DeGeneres. “We kept asking Bruce what’s going on and he kept telling us one thing, but really he knew he was transitioning and he couldn’t be honest with us,” she added.

“We felt like we were the last to know, especially me,” she continued. “I’d defended him for so long.”

Before the transition, Bruce told his kids he’d always be their father, but Khloe feels like that’s not the case.

“I think the hardest part for me was understanding that Bruce is totally separate than Caitlyn,” she said. Later adding, “Now that we know that Caitlyn and Bruce are two separate people we kind of mourn the loss of Bruce, now I’m fine with everything.”

Khloe also spoke about how her family eventually urged her to leave Lamar’s bedside following his hospitalization last month. 

“Just recently I’ve been in the hospital for almost three-and-a-half weeks straight, and finally everyone was saying, ‘Khloe, you have to get out of the hospital and do something that’s for you,’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 31, told the San Diego Union-Tribune via Us Weekly. “I had such anxiety going to the gym, but as soon as I left, I felt like, ‘Oh my God, I’m okay. I’m human again.’ I just felt so good. But for those three weeks, I didn’t think about the gym because I was thinking about other things, and I don’t beat myself up about it.”

You can check out more of Khloe’s interview here.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, Ellen

