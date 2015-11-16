Kim Kardashian Is Extremely Worried About Her High-Risk Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian was the feature presentation at a baby brunch thrown by some of her close friends over the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians mom posed with fellow pregnant pal Tracy Nguyen Romulus and others for a photo over the weekend.

Tracy wrote: “Baby Brunch with my closest friends this morning! So nice having much needed girl time over yummy croissants, waffles and flourless chocolate cake…”

Comfort food is probably how Kim is coping with her very difficult, high-risk pregnancy. Kim chatted with E! News about the anxiety she’s feeling:

“Every medical issue that you could probably have I feel like I get and I worry so much about it,” Kim told E! News exclusively the other day. “This pregnancy I have a little bit more anxiety just because I know what’s to come and it’s really inevitable some of the issues that I’m going to have. You know, I have a high-risk delivery and all of that gives me such anxiety.”

She continued:

“I think that I’m really hopeful and you know I manage it really well, but when I write blog posts and stuff like that about how I think it’s just such a miserable experience,” she dished. “I mean that’s my experience and I’m not gonna pretend that it’s not…My huge swollen feet I don’t find fun and attractive. And I get I’m so blessed to be carrying a child again when I didn’t think that was possible for me. I do have access to amazing doctors that have been so helpful so I’m hopeful that everything will work out and be fine.”

We know Kimmy had a tough time with North West as well, but it seems to all be worth it. Baby Yeezus is due on Christmas Day.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek 39 photos Launch gallery 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek 1. A pregnant Kim K. lets the world in on her and Kanye's secret. Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. We've never seen KimYe happier. Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Drop. dead. flawless. Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Who better than Kim? Source:Splash News 4 of 39 5. What these photogs want from a bish? Source:Splash News 5 of 39 6. Kim during the earlier stages of her first pregnancy. Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Them kurves hittin'. Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Kovered and klassy. Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. Kim shows off her growing baby bump & pumps gas. Source:Splash News 9 of 39 10. Kim in koral. Source:Splash News 10 of 39 11. Beautiful. Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. You can't ruffle Kim's feathers. Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Absolutely stunning at the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards. Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Queen. Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. Coming for your krown. Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. All white baby bump life. Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. Killing shit in all black. Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. What a beauty. Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Glory be to the Lord up above. Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Oh hey, Kim! Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Superior and she knows it. Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Still rockin' heels too. Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. The moment she dazzled. Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Family love. Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Kim K. at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards. Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Minty fresh. Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Gotdamn! Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. Kim's killer kurves on full display. Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Such a sweet 'fit. Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. Pregnant & all, she can still rock a dress. Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Kanye caters to his wifey in the city. Source:Splash News 31 of 39 32. Looking good, girl. Source:Splash News 32 of 39 33. Red hot mama. Source:Splash News 33 of 39 34. Yes? Source:Splash News 34 of 39 35. Love this look. Source:Splash News 35 of 39 36. Kanye watches Kim's back. Source:Splash News 36 of 39 37. Bird's eye view. Source:Splash News 37 of 39 38. Kim is pregnant with baby number two! Source:Splash News 38 of 39 39. Pregnant in latex. Source:Splash News 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Kim Kardashian Is Extremely Worried About Her High-Risk Pregnancy was originally published on globalgrind.com