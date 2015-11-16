Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Is Extremely Worried About Her High-Risk Pregnancy

Kim and pregnancy don't really go well together.

Kim Kardashian was the feature presentation at a baby brunch thrown by some of her close friends over the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians mom posed with fellow pregnant pal Tracy Nguyen Romulus and others for a photo over the weekend.

Tracy wrote: “Baby Brunch with my closest friends this morning! So nice having much needed girl time over yummy croissants, waffles and flourless chocolate cake…”

Comfort food is probably how Kim is coping with her very difficult, high-risk pregnancy. Kim chatted with E! News about the anxiety she’s feeling:

“Every medical issue that you could probably have I feel like I get and I worry so much about it,” Kim told E! News exclusively the other day. “This pregnancy I have a little bit more anxiety just because I know what’s to come and it’s really inevitable some of the issues that I’m going to have. You know, I have a high-risk delivery and all of that gives me such anxiety.”

She continued:

“I think that I’m really hopeful and you know I manage it really well, but when I write blog posts and stuff like that about how I think it’s just such a miserable experience,” she dished. “I mean that’s my experience and I’m not gonna pretend that it’s not…My huge swollen feet I don’t find fun and attractive. And I get I’m so blessed to be carrying a child again when I didn’t think that was possible for me. I do have access to amazing doctors that have been so helpful so I’m hopeful that everything will work out and be fine.”

We know Kimmy had a tough time with North West as well, but it seems to all be worth it. Baby Yeezus is due on Christmas Day.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Kim Kardashian pregnant In New York City

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Kim Kardashian Is Extremely Worried About Her High-Risk Pregnancy was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , north west , pregnancy

