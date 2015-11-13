National
Swipe Right: Woman Donates Kidney To Tinder Date's Friend

This story is amazing.

There are still good people out there.

Jennifer Thomas never thought she’d end up giving one of her kidneys to the friend of a Tinder date, but that’s exactly what happened when she met her new love interest.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Thomas met Rich O’Dea on the popular dating app and they went out for a few months. She then discovered his friend’s health was failing due to a kidney disease. Thomas was so compelled to help, she checked if she’d be a match to donate her own kidney to Erika Bragan. She was. Bragan was on the transplant list for over two years until Thomas’ generosity changed her life.

Thomas is scheduled to go into surgery next week. It didn’t work out with O’Dea, but they’re still “good friends.”

SOURCE: Tampa Bay Times

