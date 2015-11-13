Entertainment News
Home

Scott Disick Could Still Win Back Kourtney & The Kids

It's not totally over.

Leave a comment

Scott Disick

Scott Disick is getting his life together after spending the last month in rehab. This week, he was spotted looking better than ever. But could he win over his bae Kourtney?

TMZ says Scott is doing so well, they think they’re seeing a “whole new him” and he’s been “amazing” while spending time with the kids and their aunties over the weekend. The site reports:

Kourtney might still be open to patching things up. We’re told it would take a LONG time for Scott to prove himself again, but it’s not officially over.

So that means Scott can get more time with his daughter Penelope, who was chilling with her BFF North West. Kim shared the most adorable picture of the tiny toddlers before bedtime:

Night Night 👼🏽👼🏼

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 12, 2015 at 9:03pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

34 photos Launch gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

Scott Disick Could Still Win Back Kourtney & The Kids was originally published on globalgrind.com

breakup , Kourtney Kardashian , north west , penelope disick , rehab , Scott Disick

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close