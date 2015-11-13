Scott Disick Could Still Win Back Kourtney & The Kids

Scott Disick is getting his life together after spending the last month in rehab. This week, he was spotted looking better than ever. But could he win over his bae Kourtney?

TMZ says Scott is doing so well, they think they’re seeing a “whole new him” and he’s been “amazing” while spending time with the kids and their aunties over the weekend. The site reports:

Kourtney might still be open to patching things up. We’re told it would take a LONG time for Scott to prove himself again, but it’s not officially over.

So that means Scott can get more time with his daughter Penelope, who was chilling with her BFF North West. Kim shared the most adorable picture of the tiny toddlers before bedtime:

Night Night 👼🏽👼🏼 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 12, 2015 at 9:03pm PST //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS) 34 photos Launch gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS) 1. Scott and Kourtney take selfies. 1 of 34 2. They are so in love. 2 of 34 3. Throwback! 3 of 34 4. Kourtney & Scott in Las Vegas. 4 of 34 5. Taking the kids out for a walk. 5 of 34 6. Scott and Kourtney leaving LAX. 6 of 34 7. Scott and Kourtney going on a walk. 7 of 34 8. Scott and Kourtney holding hands. 8 of 34 9. Kourtney and Scott being cute at the airport. 9 of 34 10. Scott and Kourtney walking on the beach. 10 of 34 11. Family photo at the airport. 11 of 34 12. Kourtney wraps her arm around her man. 12 of 34 13. Kourtney laughs with Scott. 13 of 34 14. Kourtney and Scott in NYC. 14 of 34 15. Kourtney and Scott share a kiss. 15 of 34 16. Scott and Kourtney going shopping. 16 of 34 17. Family photos in Greece. 17 of 34 18. First, let's take a selfie. 18 of 34 19. Scott and Kourtney looking fabulous. 19 of 34 20. Scott and Kourtney, stylish as always. 20 of 34 21. What a beautiful family. 21 of 34 22. Scott and Kourtney looking stylish. 22 of 34 23. Scott and Kourtney love selfies. 23 of 34 24. Scott and Kourtney, just chillin' on the couch. 24 of 34 25. Scott and Kourtney in black & white. 25 of 34 26. This is a real throwback. 26 of 34 27. Scott and Kourtney share an elegant kiss. 27 of 34 28. Kissin' in the pool. 28 of 34 29. Scott & Kourtney in photo strips. 29 of 34 30. Scott and Kourtney, so cute. 30 of 34 31. Love at first sight. 31 of 34 32. Airplane selfies. 32 of 34 33. Scott and Kourtney vacationing. Source:Splash News 33 of 34 34. Scott & Kourtney on a sunny day. 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS) Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

Scott Disick Could Still Win Back Kourtney & The Kids was originally published on globalgrind.com