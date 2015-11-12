Amber Rose Tells TIME: Women Should Get What They Want By Any Means Necessary

Amber Rose is trending on Twitter – partially for this sexy see-through outfit she wore, and partially for some comments she recently made in TIME Magazine.

The How To Be A Bad Bitch author, actress, and mogul opened up about how she spent a million dollars in a year and had to start all over and pay a ton of taxes. TIME reports:

“One of the biggest financial mistakes that I ever made was making a lot of money—I wanna say I made $1 million in 2011—and I spent all of it. And then after that, I had to pay taxes, and I did not have money for the taxes, and I was like, ‘I cannot believe I did this.’ And I really had to start over … I know a whole lot of people that don’t pay taxes. And it comes back to bite you in the ass. Trust me. So I did pay all my taxes off, and I feel amazing now, but it took a lot of hard work,” she said.

Amber then gave young women advice on starting their careers, saying it’s OK to tell your friends you want to stay in and save up. She continues by telling women to use their seductive skills to get what they want:

“As women, we’re fortunate enough to use our seductive skills in order to be able to get money from our significant others. I also talk about seduction in the book. A lot of women don’t know how to seduce a man. It is extremely easy once you get to that point, and you can get anything you want out of them. And I know it might sound messed up, but once you get to that point, it’s not using. It’s not using a man, it’s literally getting what you want by any means necessary.”

While people are quick to judge Amber, she’s quick to point out that no one says anything about the male hustlers who change their lives to become moguls.

“There’s famous guys that were drug dealers back in the day, and no one ever brings up that fact. But as a woman, they bring up the fact that I was a hustler. And it’s extremely unfair, and I just don’t tolerate it,” she said.

