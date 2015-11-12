Entertainment News
Tyga & Kylie Jenner Are So In Love, They’re Sharing Clothes Now

Kylie Jenner just found another benefit to dating her boyfriend Tyga

She can wear and fit into all of his clothes. Kylie and Tyga were spotted out last night at the studio and when they left, we noticed Tyga got his denim jacket back. Kylie had borrowed Tyga’s jacket while watching her father Caitlyn Jenner receive an award at the Glamour Women of the Year event at Carnegie Hall in New York a few days ago.

Now, Tyga is back rocking his denim jacket and Kylie is left to carry her little dog Norman.

The 18-year-old also shared a selfie chilling in some Ugg boots. Unclear whether Tyga will borrow those, but stay tuned.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

originally published on globalgrind.com

