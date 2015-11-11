Entertainment News
Wheelchair Organization Offers Nicki Minaj The Chance To Roll With Them This Christmas

Nicki might need to make amends.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj was offered an olive branch after a video clip of her joking around with some friends offended the wheelchair community.

Last month, a video of Miss Minaj pretending to wave a wand and heal a wheelchair-bound woman by commanding her to walk sparked outrage, with many people saying Nicki’s joke was tasteless and wrong.

It’s believed that the wheelchair-using woman in the video was actually one of Nicki’s drunk friends who turned up a little bit too much. Well, one wheelchair organization is offering Nicki a chance to make amends.

TMZ reports:

Freedom 2 Roll co-founder Joe Martinez tells us his activist group reached out to Minaj’s camp after seeing the Halloween video of her pretending to cast a spell on a wheelchair-bound woman.

He says the plan is for her to ride a Hovertrax board with the group in the 84th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. 

She hasn’t responded as of yet, but stay tuned.

Wheelchair Organization Offers Nicki Minaj The Chance To Roll With Them This Christmas

