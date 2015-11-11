Nicki Minaj was offered an olive branch after a video clip of her joking around with some friends offended the wheelchair community.
Last month, a video of Miss Minaj pretending to wave a wand and heal a wheelchair-bound woman by commanding her to walk sparked outrage, with many people saying Nicki’s joke was tasteless and wrong.
It’s believed that the wheelchair-using woman in the video was actually one of Nicki’s drunk friends who turned up a little bit too much. Well, one wheelchair organization is offering Nicki a chance to make amends.
TMZ reports:
Freedom 2 Roll co-founder Joe Martinez tells us his activist group reached out to Minaj’s camp after seeing the Halloween video of her pretending to cast a spell on a wheelchair-bound woman.
He says the plan is for her to ride a Hovertrax board with the group in the 84th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
She hasn’t responded as of yet, but stay tuned.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
Wheelchair Organization Offers Nicki Minaj The Chance To Roll With Them This Christmas was originally published on globalgrind.com