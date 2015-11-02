Entertainment News
Home

Jay Z & Kanye West Have Very Different Requests For Their Daughters

Hova has numerous requests for his daughter Blue Ivy.

Leave a comment

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Kanye West has a lot of demands, and one of them isn’t on brand with his Big Brother and team’s drink of choice.

TMZ came up with the great idea to compare Jay Z’s rider with the SWISH rapper’s request list for when he stays at hotels. We found out everything from what color towels Hov and Yeezy use, to what type of breakfast cereal ‘Ye wants. But the real shocker told us Yeezy needs to get on that D’USSE life.

While Jay Z requests his room to be stocked with Ace of Spades champagne, ‘Ye only wants a different type of cognac that isn’t the Jay Z-supported D’USSÉ.

Seems like Jay has to put his boy on to what’s good. Meanwhile, Hova also has numerous requests for his daughter Blue Ivy. TMZ reports:

Jay has lots of Blue Ivy demands. For starters, the entire suite must be childproofed with all corners, sharp edges, and electrical outlets all covered, and statues, lamps, and breakable objects removed. Oh, Blue only drinks organic whole milk.

‘Ye doesn’t have any specific demands for his daughter Nori. You can head over to TMZ to see the rest of the things on their riders.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Continue reading 40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

Jay Z & Kanye West Have Very Different Requests For Their Daughters was originally published on globalgrind.com

alcohol , Blue Ivy , d'usse , hotels , Jay-z , Kanye West , north west , riders

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close