Good News: Lamar Odom Moved Out Of ICU As His Condition Improves

Lamar Odom is doing a lot better and making some of his own medical decisions. In the most recent update on the baller’s condition, we learned that his kidneys are no longer failing. TMZ reports:

Lamar’s kidneys and they’ve responded so well in the last 48 hours they’ve moved him from the ICU where he was getting dialysis in a private room.

Following his life-threatening binge in a Nevada brothel, Lamar’s kidneys were failing so badly, doctors told him they’re surprised at the dramatic improvement.

Lam Lam still has a long way to go in his road to recovery, however. His motor skills have been diminished due to numerous strokes and he has a lot of therapy to complete in order to regain control.

Somehow, though, things are all falling into place. Lamar’s condition has improved, the Kardashians are happy, Khloe might be back with James Harden, and North West doesn’t want people to take pictures.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 14 photos Launch gallery Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Shaq and Lamar Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. Brother Rob Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Good News: Lamar Odom Moved Out Of ICU As His Condition Improves was originally published on globalgrind.com