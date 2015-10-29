Entertainment News
Home

Kylie & Tyga Take New York & Kick It At ‘Ye’s Crib With Cupcakes

The couple had a nice little date getting cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery.

Leave a comment

Kylie Jenner, Tyga

Kylie Jenner wasn’t in the mood for the paparazzi as she kicked it in New York with her bae Tyga. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians darling put her phone up to hide her face, while the “Hookah” rapper decided to just rock his hoodie.

Kylie Jenner, Tyga

Kylie was looking just like her older sister Kim Kardashian as she took the walk to her car. Especially when you add in the fact that after leaving the Trump Soho Hotel, she and her bae arrived at Kanye West‘s NYC apartment.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

She even stopped for some selfies along the way.

The couple had a nice little date getting cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery before heading back to Ye’s crib to (probably) Netflix and chill.

Kylie Jenner, Tyga

Ah, young love.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

Kylie Birthday

Kylie Jenner Rings In Her 18th Birthday With Family, Friends, & Tyga

6 photos Launch gallery

Kylie Jenner Rings In Her 18th Birthday With Family, Friends, & Tyga

Continue reading Kylie Jenner Rings In Her 18th Birthday With Family, Friends, & Tyga

Kylie Jenner Rings In Her 18th Birthday With Family, Friends, & Tyga

Kylie & Tyga Take New York & Kick It At ‘Ye’s Crib With Cupcakes was originally published on globalgrind.com

cupcakes , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , kylie jenner , Magnolia Bakery , nyc , tyga

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close