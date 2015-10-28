JoJo “Say Love” (NEW VIDEO)

As JoJo readies her first album in nine years, she releases an emotional video for her III (pronounced Tringle) cut “Say Love.”

Inspired by autumn in New England, JoJo can be seen moping around her house in the woods. The four-minute rustic video features JoJo enjoying the wonders of nature with her hipster bae.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, JoJo shared the inspiration for the video. “This song called for something open and intimate, while focusing on the tension of being with someone but not fully being on the same page. Calling out for more,” she said.

No word on a release date for JoJo’s third studio album, but all signs point to 2016. Watch JoJo’s emotional new video up top.

SOURCE: Buzzfeed