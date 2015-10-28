National
Listen: Disturbing Audio Allegedly Captures Jared Fogle’s Child Sex-Crime Confessions

The disturbing audio will be utilized during a two-part interview with Dr. Phil later this week.

Although Jared Fogle’s alleged sexual activity involving minors hit the media over the summer, secretly recorded audio of Jared discussing his lewd acts have just now been released.

The disturbing audio will be utilized during a two-part interview with Dr. Phil later this week. On the tape, Jared is heard saying, “It just felt so good. I mean, it felt — it felt so good,” while allegedly discussing a prior sex act with a child.

The tapes were obtained from former Florida journalist Rochelle Herman-Walrond, who claims she secretly recorded their conversations for years, and always left feeling “disgusting.” “I felt like I was so dirty. My soul was dirty,” Rochelle told Dr. Phil in a tense sit-down interview set to air this week.

Rochelle says she met Jared back in 2006 when he was a guest on her radio show. She was first alarmed when he confessed that he thinks middle school girls are hot and from there, she decided to befriend Jared to learn more about his deep, dark secret. Over the next four years, Herman-Walrond asked Fogle plenty of hard-hitting questions, including, “What turns you on the most, the young girls or the young boys?” He allegedly responded, “Both of them do. Both of them.

She even asked about his age preference. His haunting reply: “Well, it depends which — who is ready for what. Who’s gonna give you the glance, you know what I mean?” Jared even went so far as to explain his alleged tactics to scout out kids, including attending children’s birthday parties.

Watch a preview of the interview above and tune into Dr. Phil on Thursday and Friday to see the entire thing.

