New Cudi is closer than we expected.
Following the release of his 2014 album Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon, Kid Cudi’s forthcoming album Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven is less than six weeks away.
Via Twitter, Cudi made the announcement that SB2H is slated to arrive on the same day Jay Z was born – December 4.
The double disc album will feature previously unreleased songs, outtakes, and demos, as well as new music from the Cleveland rager.
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” Release Date was originally published on globalgrind.com