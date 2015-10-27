Music NOW
Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” Release Date

Lollapalooza 2011 - Day 3

New Cudi is closer than we expected.

Following the release of his 2014 album Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon, Kid Cudi’s forthcoming album Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven is less than six weeks away.

Via Twitter, Cudi made the announcement that SB2H is slated to arrive on the same day Jay Z was born – December 4.

The double disc album will feature previously unreleased songs, outtakes, and demos, as well as new music from the Cleveland rager.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Continue reading Kid Cudi Announces "Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven" Release Date

Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” Release Date was originally published on globalgrind.com

