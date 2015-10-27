Alessia Cara “Wild Things” (NEW MUSIC)

On the heels of announcing her forthcoming debut album Know-It-All, Alessia Cara premieres a brand new single titled “Wild Things.”

With the positive reception of her Four Pink Walls EP and her participation in Jay Z’s Tidal X 1020 charity concert, the Canadian songwriter is creating a comfortable space for herself as a new artist.

Inspired by the book and film Where The Wilds Things Are, Alessia sings, “Leave us alone, because we don’t need your policies, we have no apologies for being…find me where the wild things are.”

Know-It-All is due out November 13. Take a listen to Alessia’s new single above.