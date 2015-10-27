Music NOW
COOL ASS COVERS: Dixie Chicks Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games”

This is kind of lit.

We don’t typically cover country artists, but the Dixie Chicks did the damn thing.

The popular trio was performing at The Bridge School Benefit Concert in Mountain View, Calif. when they decided to cover the almost-legendary Lana Del Rey song “Video Games.”

Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines took control like it was a DC original, and the group made sure to add elements of the fiddle and guitar to give their cover the necessary country flair.

Watch their cool ass cover up top.

Lana Del Rey's Most Enchanting Pictures (PHOTOS)

Lana Del Rey's Most Enchanting Pictures (PHOTOS)

COOL ASS COVERS: Dixie Chicks Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games” was originally published on globalgrind.com

