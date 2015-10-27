What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More

Beyonce and Channing Tatum will go head-to-head on Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle during season 2 of the hit show. Entertainment Weekly broke the story and they also report there will be a battle between Marvel actors Hayley Atwell and Clark Gregg. Lip Sync Battle returns in 2016.

Bey vs. Magic Mike? This should be a good one.

Jimmy Fallon hurt his hand again for the second time, and he’s telling the world about it.

“Welcome to the Tonight Show, I’m your host Trippy Fallon,” the late night emcee began his opening monologue last night while wearing a yellow construction hat and safety glasses. “I’ve had another mishap. This time I injured my other hand right after getting an award from Harvard.” Check out Jimmy’s explanation in the video above.

Michael Strahan is guest starring on an upcoming episode of black-ish titled, Jacked o’ Lantern.

Ever since he was a kid, Dre (Anthony Anderson) has loved Halloween. Now that he lives in one of those “good candy neighborhoods,” kids come from all over the city to trick-or-treat, including Dre’s own nieces and nephews. The cousins are known for rough-housing and the Johnson kids aren’t happy when they come around, but Dre feels his kids could use some toughening up. Meanwhile, Dre gets a surprise visit from his own cousin, June Bug, aka Strahan. black-ish’s Halloween episode will air on Wednesday, October 28th on ABC.

Also on Wednesday, Empire comes on FOX and Jussie Smollett is working hard to make sure his show reigns supreme. Check out his latest Instagram post and read his caption. Now that’s what we call putting in work.

SOURCE: EW, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

14 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116860”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116860″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116860″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116860” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival Source:Getty 1 of 14 1. Get it, Bey. Source:Getty 2 of 14 2. Slay, Bey. Source:Getty 3 of 14 3. That sexy smile… Source:Getty 4 of 14 4. Queen Bey. Source:Getty 5 of 14 5. Work! Source:Getty 6 of 14 6. Houston, Texas! Source:Getty 7 of 14 7. Drop down & get your eagle on. Source:Getty 8 of 14 8. Back it up. Source:Getty 9 of 14 9. Slay on, Bey! Source:Getty 10 of 14 10. Look back at it. Source:Getty 11 of 14 11. Her gorgeous smile… Source:Splash News 12 of 14 12. Heating things up… Source:Splash News 13 of 14 13. Break it down! Source:Getty 14 of 14 14. The most beautiful… Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4116860”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4116860″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4116860″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4116860” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More 14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116860”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116860″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116860″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116860” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More was originally published on globalgrind.com