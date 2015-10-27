Entertainment News
Home

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More

Bey vs. Magic Mike? This should be a good one.

Leave a comment

Beyonce - 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

Beyonce and Channing Tatum will go head-to-head on Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle during season 2 of the hit show. Entertainment Weekly broke the story and they also report there will be a battle between Marvel actors Hayley Atwell and Clark Gregg. Lip Sync Battle returns in 2016.

Bey vs. Magic Mike? This should be a good one.

Jimmy Fallon hurt his hand again for the second time, and he’s telling the world about it.

Welcome to the Tonight Show, I’m your host Trippy Fallon,” the late night emcee began his opening monologue last night while wearing a yellow construction hat and safety glasses. “I’ve had another mishap. This time I injured my other hand right after getting an award from Harvard.” Check out Jimmy’s explanation in the video above.

Michael Strahan is guest starring on an upcoming episode of black-ish titled, Jacked o’ Lantern.

Ever since he was a kid, Dre (Anthony Anderson) has loved Halloween. Now that he lives in one of those “good candy neighborhoods,” kids come from all over the city to trick-or-treat, including Dre’s own nieces and nephews. The cousins are known for rough-housing and the Johnson kids aren’t happy when they come around, but Dre feels his kids could use some toughening up. Meanwhile, Dre gets a surprise visit from his own cousin, June Bug, aka Strahan. black-ish’s Halloween episode will air on Wednesday, October 28th on ABC.

Instagram Photo

Also on Wednesday, Empire comes on FOX and Jussie Smollett is working hard to make sure his show reigns supreme. Check out his latest Instagram post and read his caption. Now that’s what we call putting in work.

SOURCE: EW, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More

14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116860”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116860″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116860″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116860” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

beyonce , Black-ish , Channing Tatum , Drake , empire , jimmy fallon , jussie smollett , lip sync , Michael Strahan , mike tyson , what's happening in hip-pop

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close