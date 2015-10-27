Entertainment News
It’s Over: Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Divorcing After Two Years Of Marriage

A source told the magazine the relationship had "run its course."

'Extant' - Los Angeles Premiere

Turns out the third time isn’t the charm. Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez are divorcing after two years of marriage. 

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

The two met back in 2010 while on the set of Dark Tide, and eventually hit it off. By 2013, Halle was pregnant and the duo wed at the Chateau des Conde in Olivier’s native France. The married couple welcomed their son Maceo-Robert on Oct. 5, joining Nahla, Halle’s first child with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

The separation marks Olivier’s first divorce and Halle’s third. She was previously wed to David Justice and Eric Benet. Ironically, before Halle even met Olivier, she told InStyle, “I will never, never get married again.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

#LoveLost: The Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Splits Of 2015

It’s Over: Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Divorcing After Two Years Of Marriage was originally published on globalgrind.com

Divorce , halle berry , Nahla Aubry , Olivier Martinez , split

