Music NOW
Home

Gwen Stefani Performs New Single “Used To Love You” On “The Ellen Show”

Leave a comment

Can you imagine that all of this started in Ellen’s bathroom?

A few weeks ago, Gwen Stefani shared her new song “Used To Love You” with Ellen DeGeneres in her bathroom. Soon thereafter, Gwen showed Ellen the video to her new single and the daytime talk show host became adamant that Gwen perform the song for the very first time on The Ellen Show.

With Gwen going through a divorce from her husband Gavin Rossdale, fans can count on her new album being melancholy. You can catch Gwen along with Pharrell, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine on NBC’s The Voice each and every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch her performance of “Used To Love You” up top.

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Continue reading Gwen Stefani Performs New Single “Used To Love You” On “The Ellen Show”

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116871”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116871″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116871″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116871” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Gwen Stefani Performs New Single “Used To Love You” On “The Ellen Show” was originally published on globalgrind.com

ellen degeneres , gwen stefani , performance , the ellen show , video

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close