Entertainment News
Home

North West Is The Star Of Kim’s Baby Shower Sleepover In Beverly Hills

North West was the scout leader for the Troop Beverly Hills-themed pajama party.

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Until this weekend, Kid & Play threw the best Pajama Jammy Jam for their movie House Party 2, but it looks like Kim Kardashian just topped that with her own baby shower.

Instagram Photo

The pregnant mother and reality star shared some photos of this weekend’s bash on Instagram, uploading the entirety of images to her paid app, which is available on Google Play and the iTunes Store. Kim celebrated her impending new baby with all of her sisters, including Khloe, who took a break from being by Lamar’s side to join in the low-key fun. Us Weekly reports:

The bash itself was hosted at the Beverly Hills home of Kim’s longtime friend Shelli Azoff (the wife of mogul Irving Azoff). It’s also the same location where Khloe’s 2009 wedding to Lamar Odom was held. A source tells Us Weekly that brunch was served outdoors under white umbrellas. Guests noshed on breakfast-friendly items like egg dishes and fresh fruit.

Instagram Photo

Also on hand was the adorable North West, who was the scout leader for the Troop Beverly Hills-themed pajama party.

Instagram Photo

We can’t wait to see Nori welcome her baby brother into the fam.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

39 photos Launch gallery

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Continue reading North West Is The Star Of Kim’s Baby Shower Sleepover In Beverly Hills

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116838”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116838″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116838″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116838” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

North West Is The Star Of Kim’s Baby Shower Sleepover In Beverly Hills was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby shower , kendall jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , kylie jenner , north west , pregnancy

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close