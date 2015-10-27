NBAFam: Former Teammates Show Support For Lamar Odom At Chris Paul’s Charity Dinner

As Lamar Odom continues on his long road to recovery, it’s clear that his former NBA teammates will be there to help every step of the way.

Chris Paul, star point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, held his annual Celebrity Server event at Mastro’s steakhouse in Beverly Hills. His teammates showed support for both the Chris Paul Family Foundation and Lamar, as he battles back from a serious health scare. Ball players ranging from Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, to coach Doc Rivers, are solemn but hopeful that Lamar’s health will improve and were some of the first to rush to his bedside when he was hospitalized in Nevada. “He’s doing a lot better now, so I’m happy about that,” Jordan told PEOPLE, “It’s tough seeing an ex-teammate like that, but I like to focus on the positive.”

Lamar was a Clipper for five seasons, and has been recuperating since October 13 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, allegedly with cocaine and herbal Viagra in his system. When Griffin was asked about his former teammate, he responded: “It was tough, but he’s obviously doing much better…I’m glad I got to be there. I want him to know we’re here for him.”

Doc Rivers mentioned that he checks in regularly to see how Lamar’s condition is improving, and says the outpouring of affection from the NBA community shows how much they value him. “This now has nothing to do with basketball. It has to do with his life,” Rivers said. “It shows you what type of guy he is with the love and support. Everybody doesn’t get that.”

Chris Paul summed it up perfectly: “He’s a part of our NBA family, and we’re all going to be there for him through thick and thin.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

14 photos Launch gallery Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant 6. Shaq and Lamar 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake 13. Brother Rob 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back

