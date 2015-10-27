Entertainment News
#NBAFam: Former Teammates Show Support For Lamar Odom At Chris Paul’s Charity Dinner

Chris Paul, star point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, held his annual Celebrity Server event at Mastro’s steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

Lakers Lamar Odom is jovial during the shoot around before the start of the game against the Philad

As Lamar Odom continues on his long road to recovery, it’s clear that his former NBA teammates will be there to help every step of the way.

Ball players ranging from Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, to coach Doc Rivers, are solemn but hopeful that Lamar's health will improve and were some of the first to rush to his bedside when he was hospitalized in Nevada. "He's doing a lot better now, so I'm happy about that," Jordan told PEOPLE, "It's tough seeing an ex-teammate like that, but I like to focus on the positive."

Lamar was a Clipper for five seasons, and has been recuperating since October 13 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, allegedly with cocaine and herbal Viagra in his system. When Griffin was asked about his former teammate, he responded: “It was tough, but he’s obviously doing much betterI’m glad I got to be there. I want him to know we’re here for him.”

Doc Rivers mentioned that he checks in regularly to see how Lamar’s condition is improving, and says the outpouring of affection from the NBA community shows how much they value him. “This now has nothing to do with basketball. It has to do with his life,” Rivers said. “It shows you what type of guy he is with the love and support. Everybody doesn’t get that.

Chris Paul summed it up perfectly: “He’s a part of our NBA family, and we’re all going to be there for him through thick and thin.”

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

