Missy Elliott and Pharrell

This is exactly what the world needs.

After contributing to Janet Jackson’s comeback album Unbreakable, Missy Elliott teams up with longtime friend Pharrell Williams for a new jam titled “WTF.”

Missy and Pharrell’s use of “WTF” isn’t the acronym you think it is. “WTF” in this instance stands for “Where They From.”

Pharrell and Missy have been in the studio all year-long. The legendary super producers plan on releasing the full version of “WTF” on November 13.

Take a listen to the 30-second snippet below.

SNIPPET: Missy Elliott & Pharrell Williams “WTF” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

