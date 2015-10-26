Watch Pharrell Get Annoyed During His “Blurred Lines” Deposition

Pharrell WIlliams’ smash hit “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke has been the source of many debates regarding its relation to Marvin Gaye‘s “Got To Give It Up.” The Gaye family sued Pharrell and Robin for copyright infringement last year, and a judge eventually found the duo liable, forcing them to cough up $5 million.

But what’s more interesting than the court case itself is Pharrell’s deposition video – obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The normally upbeat musician has his face twisted as he’s asked menial questions about his involvement in the song during a conversation with Gaye attorney Richard Busch. After only a few minutes into the questioning, Pharrell claims that he is being asked “a myriad of ludicrous questions.” When the attorneys goes back and forth with Pharrell to confirm exactly which questions he finds ludicrous, P settles on the humorous answer, “You know what? When I see nonsense, I try not to waste my memory for it.”

The questions get even weirder when Pharrell is asked which chords are used in bluegrass music. He retorted, “You should check it out” and “I’m not a teacher.” The lawyer continued to pry about his music knowledge, to which he replied, “I’m not here to teach you music.”

Pharrell’s favorite phrase throughout the ordeal is “I’m not comfortable.” But Williams didn’t dance around every question, and seemed to answer some honestly. When asked how “Blurred Lines” compares to Marvin Gaye’s song, he says, “I did not go in the studio with the intention of making anything feel like, or to sound like, Marvin Gaye.” He is then asked that if during the creation of “Blurred Lines” he was pretending to be Marvin Gaye. His response? “At that particular time, no. But as I look back, I feel that feeling.”

Pharrell’s deposition video is nowhere near as entertaining as Lil Wayne claiming he was psychic, or Justin Bieber claiming that Usher’s name “sounds familiar,” but it’s definitely a must watch.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter | VIDEO SOURCE: Youtube

